Leoni Reports Positive EBIT Before Items In Q1; Raises Outlook For Sales, Earnings

(RTTNews) - Leoni AG (LEOGN) announced, based on preliminary figures, first quarter EBIT before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was 39 million euros compared to a negative EBIT of 17 million euros, previous year. Sales were 1.35 billion euros compared to 1.13 billion euros.

For 2021, the Board now expects a significant year-on-year increase in Group sales. Previously, the guidance was in the low double-digit percentage range. Group EBIT before exceptional items as well as VALUE 21 costs is expected to improve significantly compared to the previous year and should at least reach break-even, Leoni AG said.

