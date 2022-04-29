Leoni posts Q1 operating loss on Ukraine war, higher costs

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - German cable and harness maker Leoni LEOGn.DE, which supplies automakers with wire harnesses crucial for car production, on Friday reported a first-quarter operating loss, blaming supply chain bottlenecks, inflation and effects of the war in Ukraine.

The company swung to an operating loss before exceptional items of 17 million euros ($17.97 million) in the first quarter, down from a profit of 29 million in the same period last year, it said, pointing to higher raw material, logistics and energy costs.

($1 = 0.9460 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.