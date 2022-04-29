Leoni posts Q1 operating loss on Ukraine war, higher costs

German cable and harness maker Leoni, which supplies automakers with wire harnesses crucial for car production, on Friday reported a first-quarter operating loss, blaming supply chain bottlenecks, inflation and effects of the war in Ukraine.

The company swung to an operating loss before exceptional items of 17 million euros ($17.97 million) in the first quarter, down from a profit of 29 million in the same period last year, it said, pointing to higher raw material, logistics and energy costs.

