Leoni Posts Narrower Loss In Q3 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Leoni (LEOGN) reported a third quarter net loss of 52 million euros compared to a loss of 88 million euros, previous year. Loss per share was 1.60 euros compared to a loss of 2.69 euros. EBIT result before exceptional items as well as before VALUE 21 costs was a loss of 8 million euros compared to a loss of 15 million euros. Third quarter sales were 1.06 billion euros, down 7.9% from previous year.

"At the end of the third quarter, we had already, significantly sooner than originally planned, implemented ample measures to meet our VALUE 21 gross cost savings target of 500 million euros from 2022," said Aldo Kamper, CEO of Leoni AG.

