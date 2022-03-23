Leoni partially restarts production in Ukraine, expects lower revenue this year

BERLIN, March 23 (Reuters) - German cable and harness maker Leoni LEOGn.DE, which supplies automakers with wire harnesses crucial for car production, has partially revived its two factories in Ukraine after a temporary halt due to Russia's invasion, the company said on Wednesday.

Some production had been relocated to Leoni plants in other countries, the supplier said.

Carmakers including BMW BMWG.DE, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE have been forced to cut shifts and reduce working hours at factories in Germany as the lack of parts from Ukraine limited their production capacities.

Western Ukraine, with its low-cost, highly-skilled workforce and proximity to Europe's car factories and a wealth of raw materials, has grown into a major production hub for wire harnesses, with Japan's Fujikura 5803.T and France's Nexans NEXS.PA among those producing there.

Some factories remained operational even after the war began but many were forced to shut down or curtail production.

Leoni has 7,000 employees in Ukraine and 2,000 in Russia, and had expected to bring in just under 400 million euros ($440.60 million) in revenue from the two countries this year.

The company, which grew its revenue and earnings before interest and taxes this year despite rising logistics costs in the second half, expects lower revenue and earnings this year due to the impact of the war and wider supply chain disruptions, it said on Wednesday.

($1 = 0.9079 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Madeline Chambers)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

