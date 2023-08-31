Leoni (FWB:LEO) Price Target Increased by 81.82% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Leoni (FWB:LEO) has been revised to 0.10 / share. This is an increase of 81.82% from the prior estimate of 0.06 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.10 to a high of 0.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 309.64% from the latest reported closing price of 0.02 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leoni. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 22.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEO is 0.00%, a decrease of 91.52%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.62% to 726K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 224K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing an increase of 21.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 88.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 149K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 176K shares, representing a decrease of 18.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 96.20% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 120K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 73K shares. No change in the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 21.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 94.16% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.