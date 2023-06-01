Leoni (FWB:LEO) Price Target Decreased by 97.30% to 0.06

The average one-year price target for Leoni (FWB:LEO) has been revised to 0.06 / share. This is an decrease of 97.30% from the prior estimate of 2.08 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.01 to a high of 0.10 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 79.96% from the latest reported closing price of 0.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leoni. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LEO is 0.01%, a decrease of 48.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.53% to 777K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 176K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 176K shares representing 0.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 192K shares, representing a decrease of 9.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 58.52% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 120K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 73K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SFILX - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42K shares, representing a decrease of 12.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LEO by 29.15% over the last quarter.

