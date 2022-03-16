Leonardo's trainer jet crashes in northern Italy, one pilot dies

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - A trainer jet crashed near the town of Como, in northern Italy, earlier on Wednesday and one of the two pilots has died, Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said in a statement.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, the state-controlled group said in the statement, adding that emergency vehicles were operating in the area of the disaster and that the company had activated an internal investigation.

The twin engine aircraft, known as M-346, is made by the group's aircraft division.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, writing by Giulia Segreti)

