Companies

Leonardo's DRS ahead of planned IPO says does not plan dividends

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

Leonardo's DRS plans to keep future profits for growth and does not anticipate paying a regular cash dividend, the unit said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its share listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Leonardo's DRS plans to keep future profits for growth and does not anticipate paying a regular cash dividend, the unit said in a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ahead of its share listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The New Jersey-based company posted a net profit of $85 million last year, up from $75 million in 2019, it said in the document.

Revenue at the defence electronics company rose to $2.78 billion from $2.71 billion, it said.

Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo filed for the initial public offering (IPO) of DRS last month with the aim to list a minority stake in the unit. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Jason Neely) ((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net)) Keywords: LEONARDO DRS/LISTING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular