Companies
RADA

Leonardo's DRS agrees to all-stock merger with Israeli RADA

Contributor
Gianluca Semeraro Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Defence group Leonardo said on Tuesday its U.S. unit DRS and Israel's Rada Electronic Industries agreed to an all-stock merger which will strengthen the Italian company's position in the fast-growing force protection market.

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Tuesday its U.S. unit DRS 2VZ.F and Israel's Rada Electronic Industries RADA.O agreed to an all-stock merger which will strengthen the Italian company's position in the fast-growing force protection market.

Under the agreement, DRS will buy 100% of the Israeli maker of tactical radar equipment and the current RADA shareholders will take a 19.5% stake in Leonardo's unit, the Italian group said in a statement without providing financial details for the deal.

At the closing of the transaction, expected in the fourth quarter of this year, DRS will be listed on NASDAQ and Tel Aviv stock exchange.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni)

((gianluca.semeraro@tr.com; +39 06 80 307 741;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RADA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular