Leonardo's DRS agrees to all-stock merger with Israeli RADA

MILAN, June 21 (Reuters) - Defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Tuesday its U.S. unit DRS 2VZ.F and Israel's Rada Electronic Industries RADA.O agreed to an all-stock merger which will strengthen the Italian company's position in the fast-growing force protection market.

Under the agreement, DRS will buy 100% of the Israeli maker of tactical radar equipment and the current RADA shareholders will take a 19.5% stake in Leonardo's unit, the Italian group said in a statement without providing financial details for the deal.

At the closing of the transaction, expected in the fourth quarter of this year, DRS will be listed on NASDAQ and Tel Aviv stock exchange.

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Federico Maccioni)

