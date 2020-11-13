Leonardo unit wins $171 mln helicopter contract in the U.S.

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Friday the U.S. Department of Defence awarded its AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp unit a further $171 million deal for 36 TH-73A helicopters, with the work to be completed by December 2022.

The extension adds to a previous firm-fixed-price contract of $176 million for the production and delivery of 32 such choppers, used to train student aviators from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

