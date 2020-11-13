Companies

Leonardo unit wins $171 mln helicopter contract in the U.S.

Agnieszka Flak
Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo said on Friday the U.S. Department of Defence awarded its AgustaWestland Philadelphia Corp unit a further $171 million deal for 36 TH-73A helicopters, with the work to be completed by December 2022.

The extension adds to a previous firm-fixed-price contract of $176 million for the production and delivery of 32 such choppers, used to train student aviators from the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and the Coast Guard.

