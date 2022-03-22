Leonardo to sell satellite business GES to SES for $450 mln

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Tuesday its U.S. unit DRS had agreed to sell its satellite communications business GES to SES SESFg.LU for $450 million, gross of taxes, to optimise its portfolio and focus on its core business.

Closing of the deal is expected for the second half of 2022, Leonardo added in a statement, confirming its net debt guidance for this year at around 3.1 billion euros ($3.40 billion).

GES is the largest provider of commercial satellite communications to the U.S. government and also supplies satellite communications and security solutions to customers across the world, Leonardo said.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

