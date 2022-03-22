Companies

Leonardo to sell satellite business GES to SES for $450 mln

Contributor
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

Italian defence group Leonardo said on Tuesday its U.S. unit DRS had agreed to sell its satellite communications business GES to SES for $450 million, gross of taxes, to optimise its portfolio and focus on its core business.

MILAN, March 22 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Tuesday its U.S. unit DRS had agreed to sell its satellite communications business GES to SES SESFg.LU for $450 million, gross of taxes, to optimise its portfolio and focus on its core business.

Closing of the deal is expected for the second half of 2022, Leonardo added in a statement, confirming its net debt guidance for this year at around 3.1 billion euros ($3.40 billion).

GES is the largest provider of commercial satellite communications to the U.S. government and also supplies satellite communications and security solutions to customers across the world, Leonardo said.

($1 = 0.9111 euros)

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular