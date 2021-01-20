Leonardo to invest $440 mln to upgrade plants in southern Italy -CEO

Companies
Francesca Landini Reuters
MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI will invest 360 million euros ($436 million) in the next few years to modernise four factories based in southern Italy, its Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a digital event, Profumo said the investments are aimed at upgrading plants in Pomigliano and Nola, near Naples, and also the sites in Grottaglie and Foggia, in the Apulia region.

These factories produce components for C27J military transport aircraft, ATR commercial and military turbo-prop planes and parts for Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA airplanes.

These investments, part of a plan dubbed 'Betomorrow 2030', are aimed at making the plants more versatile so the same manufacturing line could produce components for many different products, Profumo said.

Profumo added the state-controlled group would also support investments to reduce the digital divide in southern Italy and enhance its cooperation with universities over research and innovation.

($1 = 0.8262 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by David Gregorio)

