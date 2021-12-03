Leonardo to furlough workers at plant making parts for Boeing 787 - sources

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI will furlough the bulk of its employees making parts for Boeing's BA.N 787 aircraft for 13 weeks, two sources said, in a move highlighting challenges at the Italian group's Aerostructures division.

Leonardo's Grottaglie plant in southern Italy has been hit by a stop in deliveries of Boeing 787s due to both a fall in demand for aircraft and 787 manufacturing problems. Leonardo makes fuselage parts for the wide-body jet at Grottaglie.

The state-controlled group plans to furlough 1,049 out of a total of 1,300 employees at Grottaglie from Jan. 3 until April 3, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Leonardo's top executives last month said the group could use a temporary layoff scheme partly funded by the state to cushion the impact of a fall in demand at Grottaglie and other plants in the Aerostructures division.

Metalworkers unions FIOM and UILM have called a one-day strike at Leonardo factories on Dec. 6 against the planned sale of the OTO Melara and Wass units and the difficulties at the Aerostructures division, FIOM and UILM said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.