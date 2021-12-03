Companies
BA

Leonardo to furlough workers at plant making parts for Boeing 787 - sources

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STR New

Aerospace and defence group Leonardo will furlough the bulk of its employees making parts for Boeing's 787 aircraft for 13 weeks, two sources said, in a move highlighting challenges at the Italian group's Aerostructures division.

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI will furlough the bulk of its employees making parts for Boeing's BA.N 787 aircraft for 13 weeks, two sources said, in a move highlighting challenges at the Italian group's Aerostructures division.

Leonardo's Grottaglie plant in southern Italy has been hit by a stop in deliveries of Boeing 787s due to both a fall in demand for aircraft and 787 manufacturing problems. Leonardo makes fuselage parts for the wide-body jet at Grottaglie.

The state-controlled group plans to furlough 1,049 out of a total of 1,300 employees at Grottaglie from Jan. 3 until April 3, the sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Leonardo's top executives last month said the group could use a temporary layoff scheme partly funded by the state to cushion the impact of a fall in demand at Grottaglie and other plants in the Aerostructures division.

Metalworkers unions FIOM and UILM have called a one-day strike at Leonardo factories on Dec. 6 against the planned sale of the OTO Melara and Wass units and the difficulties at the Aerostructures division, FIOM and UILM said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular