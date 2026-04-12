Leonardo S.p.a. (XTRA:FMNB) Price Target Increased by 13.85% to 69.36

The average one-year price target for Leonardo S.p.a. (XTRA:FMNB) has been revised to 69,36 € / share. This is an increase of 13.85% from the prior estimate of 60,92 € dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 50,68 € to a high of 83,76 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.85% from the latest reported closing price of 56,46 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo S.p.a.. This is an decrease of 270 owner(s) or 99.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FMNB is 0.10%, an increase of 62.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.93% to 48K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Generali Investments CEE, investicni spolecnost, a.s. holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares , representing an increase of 25.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FMNB by 12.50% over the last quarter.

Atlas Capital Advisors holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

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