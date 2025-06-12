Is Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (FINMY) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR (FINMY) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR is one of 271 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FINMY's full-year earnings has moved 13.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that FINMY has returned about 105% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of 5.1%. This shows that Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Mirion Technologies, Inc. (MIR). The stock is up 15.7% year-to-date.

In Mirion Technologies, Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 2.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 130 individual companies and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.2% so far this year, meaning that FINMY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Mirion Technologies, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Leonardo S.P.A. - Unsponsored ADR and Mirion Technologies, Inc. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

