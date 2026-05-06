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Leonardo S.p.a. Q1 Profit Down, EBITDA & Orders Rise; Backs FY26 Outlook; Stock Gains

May 06, 2026 — 03:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Italian Aerospace company Leonardo S.p.a. (LDO.MI) reported Wednesday lower net profit in its first quarter, while EBITDA climbed with higher revenues. Orders also were higher. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.

In Milan, the shares were gaining around 4.5 percent, trading at 55.68 euros.

In the first quarter, net result attributable to owners of the parent fell to 162 million euros from last year's 377 million euros. The drop was mainly on the absence of prior year's income from extraordinary transactions and discontinued operations.

Adjusted net result was 162 million euros, compared to 96 million euros a year ago.

EBIT climbed 39.2 percent to 263 million euros from 189 million euros last year. EBIT Margin improved 1.4 percentage points to 5.9 percent from 4.5 percent a year ago.

EBITA grew 33.2 percent to 281 million euros, and EBITDA increased 24.3 percent from last year to 435 million euros.

Revenue grew 6.9 percent to 4.45 billion euros from last year's 4.16 billion euros. Revenues increased by about 10 percent at constant currency.

New orders climbed 30.7 percent from last year to 9.00 billion euros. Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect EBITA of around 2.03 billion euros, revenues of around 21 billion euros and new orders of around 25 billion euros.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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