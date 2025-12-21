Leonardo S.p.a. (FINMF) Price Target Increased by 11.63% to 74.27

The average one-year price target for Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCPK:FINMF) has been revised to $74.27 / share. This is an increase of 11.63% from the prior estimate of $66.53 dated December 5, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $63.23 to a high of $88.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 193.43% from the latest reported closing price of $25.31 / share.

There are 273 funds or institutions reporting positions in Leonardo S.p.a.. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FINMF is 0.27%, an increase of 7.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.55% to 67,218K shares.

CWGIX - CAPITAL WORLD GROWTH & INCOME FUND holds 16,606K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,124K shares , representing a decrease of 3.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINMF by 41.51% over the last quarter.

AEPGX - EUROPACIFIC GROWTH FUND holds 7,258K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,826K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,690K shares , representing an increase of 2.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINMF by 1.31% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,623K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,522K shares , representing an increase of 2.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FINMF by 5.23% over the last quarter.

TRIGX - T. Rowe Price International Value Equity Fund holds 2,981K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,123K shares , representing a decrease of 4.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FINMF by 10.96% over the last quarter.

