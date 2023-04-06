Companies

Leonardo, Siemens sign deal to create cybersecurity platform

April 06, 2023 — 04:11 am EDT

ROME, April 6 (Reuters) - Leonardo LDOF.MI and Siemens SIEGn.DE on Thursday said they signed a memorandum of understanding to offer cybersecurity solutions for infrastructure in the energy, oil and gas and industrial sectors.

"The main area of intervention will concern the resilience against accidents and cyber attacks to automation and connectivity systems that monitor and supervise assets, equipment and processes of critical infrastructures," they said in a joint statement.

The Italian aerospace group and German technology company will aim to offer "complete protection" from threats on infrastructure, which could have serious impact on "essential" public services.

"Leonardo and Siemens can create new synergies based on complementary technologies and skills," Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo said.

Giuliano Busetto, the head of Siemens Digital Industries, said the goal was to help Italy in its digital transformation and create further value for the national industry.

