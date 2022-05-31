Companies

Leonardo shareholders reject liability action against CEO

Giulia Segreti Reuters
Shareholders in Italy's Leonardo on Tuesday rejected a proposal by activist investor Bluebell Partners to start a liability action against the defence group's chief executive Alessandro Profumo.

"The shareholders meeting rejected the proposal ...with the opposing vote of 88.727% of the share capital represented at the meeting," the group said in a statement.

