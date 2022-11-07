Leonardo sells U.S unit's ATM business to Spain's Indra

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Leonardo LDOF.MI has agreed to sell its unit Selex ES' Air Traffic Management (ATM) activities to Indra Air Traffic, a company controlled by Spain's Indra Sistemas IDR.M, the Italian defence group said on Monday.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2023, it added in a statement, without disclosing any financial details.

The ATM business of Leonardo U.S. unit Selex ES "is a leading developer and manufacturer of en-route navigation, surveillance and precision approach and landing systems," Leonardo said.

(Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Federico Maccioni)

((cristina.carlevaro@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 80307729;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.