Leonardo sells U.S unit's ATM business to Spain's Indra

November 07, 2022 — 03:19 am EST

Written by Cristina Carlevaro for Reuters ->

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Leonardo LDOF.MI has agreed to sell its unit Selex ES' Air Traffic Management (ATM) activities to Indra Air Traffic, a company controlled by Spain's Indra Sistemas IDR.M, the Italian defence group said on Monday.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first quarter of 2023, it added in a statement, without disclosing any financial details.

The ATM business of Leonardo U.S. unit Selex ES "is a leading developer and manufacturer of en-route navigation, surveillance and precision approach and landing systems," Leonardo said.

