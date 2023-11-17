Leonardo sells 6.9% in its U.S. unit DRS at $17.75 per share

ROME, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Italy's defence and aerospace conglomerate Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Friday it had sold 6.9% of its U.S. subsidiary DRS DRS.O at $17.75 per share.

The state-controlled group sold 18 million shares in the upsized public secondary offering, leaving it with a 73.3% stake in DRS. Leonardo also granted a 30-day option to underwriters for the purchase of a further 2.7 million shares.

DRS will not receive any proceeds for the offering, the conglomerate said in a statement.

"With this transaction we will continue to consolidate Leonardo DRS and maintain a significant industrial and commercial presence in the US, the largest defense market in the world," Chief Executive Roberto Cingolani said in the statement.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Federico)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.