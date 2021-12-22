Leonardo sees KNDS proposal as interesting, no decision on units sale

Adds Leonardo CEO comments

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The CEO of Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI, which is considering the sale of two of its units, said he saw a proposal from Franco-German consortium KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS) as interesting, but added nothing had been decided over the sale.

KNDS and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI have both expressed their interest in buying Leonardo's OTO Melara and Wass units, sources have said.

The possibility of a foreign consortium buying the two units has raised eyebrows in Italian political circles.

Speaking to a parliamentary committee, Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo on Wednesday said the group was waiting for the two potential buyers to present a detailed offer for the units before taking a decision.

"KNDS is potentially an interesting partner because it has a role in the 'Main battle tank' (programme) and does not compete with Leonardo on electronics," Profumo said, adding that Italy would benefit from being part of the so-called Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) tank project.

"We have received two expressions of interests and today we asked prospective buyers to present non-binding offers," he said, adding the group would make a decision considering several aspects including the price offered and the possibility of international cooperation.

Profumo denied media rumours regarding tensions with Fincantieri over the sale of the two units.

"We are not arguing with Fincantieri, we are not arguing with anyone," Profumo said.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by David Evans)

