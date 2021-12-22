Leonardo sees KNDS as an interesting partner, but no decision on units sale yet

MILAN, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI considers Franco-German consortium KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS) an interesting partner, the CEO of the Italian defence group said, adding however that nothing had been decided yet over the sale of two of its units.

KNDS and Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri FCT.MI have expressed their interest in buying Leonardo's OTO Melara and Wass units, sources have said.

The possibility that a foreign consortium buys the two units has raised eyebrows among several Italian politicians.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.