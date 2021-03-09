Leonardo sees core profit improving in 2021 despite civil aviation woes

MILAN, March 9 (Reuters) - Italy's Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Tuesday core earnings would improve this year after earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) fell 25% last year as the pandemic wrecked its civil aviation business.

The state-controlled group, which is planning to list a minority stake in its DRS unit later this month, said its EBITA was expected to rise to between 1.075-1.125 billion euro ($1.28-1.34 billion) this year, up from 938 million euros recorded in 2020.

To address the challenges in its civil aviation business the group plans to adopt measures for the early retirement of about 500 employees, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8413 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.