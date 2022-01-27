Leonardo sees 2021 free cash flow double its expectations

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Thursday it sees free operating cash flow of around 200 million euros this year, nearly double its expectations.

The group also expects full-year orders, revenues and core profits to be towards the high end of its guidance range thanks to a strong performance in the military business, lower cash absorption from its Aerostructures division and cost cutting.

The state-controlled group will publish its financial results on March 10 and also its 2022 guidance.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

