Leonardo says still keen to list DRS unit as Q1 core profits jump

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Thursday it still plans to list its U.S. unit DRS after reporting a 132% jump in its first-quarter core profit.

The conglomerate said earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) came in at 95 million euros ($114.45 million) between January and March, up from 41 million euros last year.

First-quarter revenue rose 7.7% year-on-year, supported by governmental and military demand, while the performance of civil businesses remained subdued because of the protracted negative impact of the pandemic.

"Our solid capital structure will be maintained also through disposals and the listing of (the group's U.S. unit) DRS," CEO Alessandro Profumo said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8301 euros)

(Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.