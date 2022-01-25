Leonardo says not subject of Kuwait Eurofighter deal probe

MILAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI said on Tuesday it was not the subject of a judicial investigation in relation to the Kuwait Eurofighter programme, adding the deal was proceeding in line with the agreed contract.

Leonardo shares fell as much as 8% earlier on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, with traders attributing the drop to an investigation into the Kuwait deal.

Kuwait has referred two senior army officers to the public prosecutor over suspected corruption related to the deal to buy Eurofighter Typhoon jets, the state anti-corruption body said on Monday.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

