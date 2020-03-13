Leonardo restricting access to some plants amid coronavirus

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI has taken several measures to protect employees and business from the coronavirus outbreak, including restricting staff access to some of its production sites, its CEO said on Friday.

"We have created red areas, within selected plants... to guarantee the production on critical business programmes," Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said in a video posted on the company's website.

The company on Thursday said it could not exclude temporary and selective stops in production at some of its sites.

In a presentation prepared for an analyst conference call on 2019 results, Leonardo said it would update the market on coronavirus potential impact and recovery actions as soon as possible.

Leonardo also said it planned to invest around 600-700 million euros per year in the next five years.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.