Leonardo postpones DRS IPO due to adverse market conditions

MILAN, March 24 (Reuters) - Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo LDOF.MIsaid on Wednesday it had postponed the initial public offering (IPO) of its U.S. electronics unit DRS DRS.N, saying adverse market conditions did not allow for an adequate valuation.

Leonardo said the decision to postpone the offering was made "notwithstanding investor interest within the price range during the course of the roadshow".

The IPO of DRS, which counts the U.S. military as a customer, was launched last week.

Leonardo, which aimed to complete the listing by the end of March, was offering about 31.9 million shares of Leonardo DRS, or 22%, on the New York Stock Exchange for $20 to $22 per share, valuing the stake at up to $701.8 million.

"DRS remains a core part of Leonardo’s business portfolio and the IPO will potentially be revisited when market conditions are more favourable and a successful IPO at an appropriate valuation for this strategic business can be achieved," Leonardo said in a statement, adding it would continue to support the unit's development within the group.

The share sale was meant to provide new financial resources for Leonardo, which saw its net debt increase to 3.3 billion euros last year, from 2.8 billion euros in 2019.

