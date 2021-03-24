Companies
Leonardo postpones DRS IPO due to adverse market conditions

Cristina Carlevaro Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Leonardo has postponed the initial public offering of its U.S. electronics unit DRS, saying adverse market conditions did not allow for an adequate valuation, the Italian defence and aerospace group said on Wednesday.

The IPO of DRS, which counts the U.S. military as a customer, was launched last week.

Leonardo, which aimed to complete the listing by the end of March, was offering about 31.9 million shares of Leonardo DRS, or a 22% stake, on the New York Stock Exchange for $20 to $22 per share, valuing the stake at up to $701.8 million.

