Leonardo OTO Melara unit "strategic", wise to stop its sale - junior minister

Leonardo's OTO Melara unit is "strategic" for Italy, and the choice of the state-controlled defence group to stop its sale is a wise one, Junior Defence Minister Giorgio Mule said on Wednesday.

"The government believes that OTO Melara is strategic for Italy, because of its know-how, and what it can express (in the coming future)," Mule said at a conference in Rome's Foreign Press Association

He added that it was wise to put its sale on hold given its pivotal role could not be challenged.

