Leonardo OTO Melara unit "strategic", wise to stop its sale - junior minister

ROME, April 6 (Reuters) - Leonardo's LDOF.MI OTO Melara unit is "strategic" for Italy, and the choice of the state-controlled defence group to stop its sale is a wise one, Junior Defence Minister Giorgio Mule said on Wednesday.

"The government believes that OTO Melara is strategic for Italy, because of its know-how, and what it can express (in the coming future)," Mule said at a conference in Rome's Foreign Press Association

He added that it was wise to put its sale on hold given its pivotal role could not be challenged.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

