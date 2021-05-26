Leonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems, infrastructure

MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI and U.S. tech giant Microsoft MSFT.O have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructure, the two companies said in a statement.

The projects will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions, they added.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Francesca Landini)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 6612 9450; Reuters Messaging: agnieszka.flak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.