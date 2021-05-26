Leonardo, Microsoft team up to help digitalize Italy's public systems, infrastructure

Companies
MILAN, May 26 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI and U.S. tech giant Microsoft MSFT.O have teamed up to boost the digital transformation of Italy's public administration and critical national infrastructure, the two companies said in a statement.

The projects will focus on data protection and the use of advanced cloud technologies and solutions, they added.

