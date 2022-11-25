Leonardo, Iveco win Brazil order worth up to 2 bln euros, Italy's defence minister says

Adds statement by Leonardo, Iveco consortium

MILAN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - A consortium of defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI and commercial vehicle maker Iveco IVG.MI has won an order to supply Brazil's army with 220 armoured vehicles worth up to 2 billion euros ($2.08 billion), Italy's defence minister said on Friday.

"(This) demonstrates the excellence of Italian industry in the world and excellent teamwork," Guido Crosetto said in a statement.

CIO, the 50-50 consortium between Leonardo and Iveco, later on Friday said in a separate statement that it had won the contract to supply 8-wheel drive Centauro II armoured vehicles fitted with a 120 mm armament.

It did not say how many vehicles it would supply nor give the value of the deal.

($1 = 0.9614 euros)

(Reporting by Angelo Amante and Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Gianluca Semeraro, Kirsten Donovan)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.