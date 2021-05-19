Companies

Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO -sources

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MASSIMO PINCA

An overwhelming majority of investors in Italian defence firm Leonardo rejected a proposal by Bluebell Partners to launch a liability action against its chief executive, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - An overwhelming majority of investors in Italian defence firm Leonardo LDOF.MI rejected a proposal by Bluebell Partners to launch a liability action against its chief executive, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

CEO Alessandro Profumo was sentenced last year in the first instance to six years imprisonment for false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI.

Activist investor Bluebell Partners, which owns 25 shares in the defence group, last month proposed launching a liability action against Profumo and seeking for damages deriving from the conviction.

Investors representing more than 99% of the share capital attending a shareholders' meeting voted against the proposal, the sources told Reuters.

The economy ministry, which controls the defence group with a 30% stake, voted against the proposal, reserving the right to assess future developments in the ongoing legal proceedings involving Profumo, one of the sources said.

Profumo was appointed as CEO of Leonardo in 2017 and is serving a second stint due to expire in 2023.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro and Jason Neely)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular