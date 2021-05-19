Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO -sources

By Francesca Landini

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - An overwhelming majority of investors in Italian defence firm Leonardo LDOF.MI rejected a proposal by Bluebell Partners to launch a liability action against its chief executive, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

CEO Alessandro Profumo was sentenced last year in the first instance to six years imprisonment for false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI.

Activist investor Bluebell Partners, which owns 25 shares in the defence group, last month proposed launching a liability action against Profumo and seeking for damages deriving from the conviction.

Investors representing more than 99% of the share capital attending a shareholders' meeting voted against the proposal, the sources told Reuters.

The economy ministry, which controls the defence group with a 30% stake, voted against the proposal, reserving the right to assess future developments in the ongoing legal proceedings involving Profumo, one of the sources said.

Profumo was appointed as CEO of Leonardo in 2017 and is serving a second stint due to expire in 2023.

