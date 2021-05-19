Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO - sources

MILAN, May 19 (Reuters) - The overwhelming majority of investors in Leonardo LDOF.MI rejected a proposal by activist investor Bluebell Partners to start a liability action against the Italian aerospace and defence group chief executive, sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Last year CEO Alessandro Profumo was sentenced in the first instance to six years imprisonment for false accounting in his previous role as chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena BMPS.MI.

Investors representing more than 99% of the share capital attending the shareholders' meeting voted against the proposal, including Italy's economy ministry, which owns 30% in the defence group, the sources told Reuters.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.