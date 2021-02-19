Companies

Leonardo has not taken any decision regarding listing of its U.S. DRS unit - source

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEFANO RELLANDINI

MILAN, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI has not taken any decision regarding a listing of its U.S. DRS unit, a source close to the company said on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, Italian daily Il Messaggero reported that the state-controlled group would hold a board meeting mid-next week to decide on the initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, which would be completed by March.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

