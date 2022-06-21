Leonardo finds way out of defence IPO bind

Reuters Reuters

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Leonardo boss Alessandro Profumo has found a neat way to solve an IPO headache. Leonardo DRS, the U.S. unit of the $6 billion state-controlled Italian defence group he leads, is buying listed Israeli radar maker RADA Electronic Industries in an all-stock deal. Profumo then wants to float the combined group on the Nasdaq and in Tel Aviv. The transaction revives last year’s plan for a DRS listing, which ran aground when investors objected to a proposed valuation of up to $3.2 billion.

The addition of RADA, which is growing faster and with fatter margins, should ensure more interest this time round. Rapidly expanding European defence budgets after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will also help. A 20% premium would value RADA at about $700 million. Its 19.5% share of the new group points to a $3.6 billion combined price tag, implying a $2.9 billion valuation for DRS – or north of $3.3 billion once recent disposals are taken into account. Partnering with RADA offers a neater exit strategy. (By Lisa Jucca)

Follow @Breakingviews https://twitter.com/Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Mondelez health kick requires more reps

M&A winter hits a rare inflation-proof hotspot

Markets bring Italy’s hydrogen IPO back to earth

Revlon reminds sellers of the bad times

BoE chooses rate wisdom over inflation paranoia

(Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.