Leonardo DRS vs. Firefly Aerospace: Which Industrials Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

Leonardo DRS provides essential defense technologies for the U.S. Navy and Army with a focus on sensing and power systems.

Firefly Aerospace offers high-growth potential in the space market with integrated launch, lunar, and in-space service capabilities.

Which aerospace and defense player is the right fit for your portfolio in 2026?

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Investors often weigh the stability of established military contractors against the explosive potential of new space ventures. Choosing between Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) and Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) requires balancing these distinct profiles to determine which stock is a better buy.

Leonardo DRS focuses on advanced sensing and naval power systems for the military, offering steady cash flow from long-term contracts. In contrast, Firefly Aerospace is a younger firm aiming to disrupt the space launch market with rapid deployment capabilities. Both companies play critical roles in national security and technical innovation, but they present very different risk profiles for shareholders.

The case for Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS operates as a technology-focused mid-tier provider in the defense stocks landscape. It specializes in mission-critical systems like infrared sensors and electric propulsion for the U.S. Navy and Army, which together provide roughly 72.0% of its revenue. Such heavy reliance on a single customer like the U.S. government, which accounts for nearly 80.0% of total sales, adds a layer of risk to the business.

During FY 2025, the company reported revenue of close to $3.6 billion, representing a 12.8% increase over the prior year. This growth helped the business generate net income of approximately $278.0 million, expanding its net margin to roughly 7.6%. This upward trend in net margin from previous years suggests the company is effectively managing its scale while increasing its total output.

The balance sheet looks healthy with a debt-to-equity ratio of nearly 0.2x, indicating the company uses a conservative amount of debt compared to its equity. As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is roughly 1.9x, meaning it has $1.90 in current assets for every $1.00 in short-term liabilities. Free cash flow, which is the cash left over after paying for operations and equipment, reached approximately $227.0 million for the year.

The case for Firefly Aerospace

Firefly Aerospace serves the rapidly growing market for space access, offering launch and lunar landing services to both government and commercial clients. The company emphasizes vertical integration at its Texas facilities to speed up manufacturing and testing of its rockets. However, its revenue is highly concentrated, as the top five customers accounted for over 86.0% of total sales in 2025.

In FY 2025, the firm achieved revenue of nearly $159.9 million, which was an impressive 163.0% increase from the previous year. Despite this rapid growth, it recorded a net loss of approximately $298.3 million for the period. This resulted in a negative net margin of roughly 186.6%, as the company continues to spend heavily on developing its launch technology and flight capabilities.

According to the December 2025 balance sheet, the company maintains a debt-to-equity ratio of about 0.3x. Its current ratio is nearly 4.5x, showing a very high level of short-term liquidity to fund upcoming projects. However, free cash flow was negative at approximately $237.8 million, highlighting that the business still relies on its cash reserves and external financing to fuel its capital-intensive expansion.

Risk profile comparison

Leonardo DRS faces significant risks from its reliance on U.S. government spending, as any budget cuts or shutdowns could hurt its bottom line. Furthermore, nearly 88.0% of its 2025 revenue came from fixed-price contracts, which can lead to losses if inflation causes cost overruns. The company also competes against much larger rivals like Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman for limited defense dollars and technical talent.

Firefly Aerospace operates in a high-stakes environment where any launch failure can lead to grounding by federal regulators and loss of confidence from customers. The company has a history of net losses and will likely need to raise more capital to sustain its operations, which could dilute current shareholders. It also faces stiff competition from established players and newer entrants such as Rocket Lab and Boeing in the satellite launch and space exploration markets.

Valuation comparison

Leonardo DRS looks more affordable based on its Forward P/E, which measures price against future earnings estimates, and its lower P/S ratio.

Metric Leonardo DRS Firefly Aerospace Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 36.7x 66.9x 29.8x P/S ratio 3.5x 34.4x n/a

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLI sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with Leonardo DRS, based on its proven track record. The space economy is super exciting right now, and yes, Firefly Aerospace is building lunar landers, launch vehicles, government defense contracts, and a growing backlog. For investors with a high risk tolerance and a long time horizon, that upside story is intriguing.

But Firefly is still deeply unprofitable, recently IPO'd, and just completed a share offering that dilutes existing investors. That's a lot to take on in a stock that's still finding its footing as a public company. The space sector rewards patience, but it also can punish impatience, and there is major execution risk at this stage.

Leonardo DRS, by contrast, is executing consistently. It raised its full-year outlook after a strong first quarter, carries a record backlog, and is growing profitability while investing in next-generation defense technologies like AI and advanced radar systems. Defense spending tailwinds are strong and durable right now.

In this sector, I’d prefer owning a proven defense technology company over a promising but early-stage space venture. The reward-to-risk balance is just more comfortable.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Boeing and Rocket Lab. The Motley Fool recommends Lockheed Martin. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.