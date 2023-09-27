Leonardo DRS To Delist From Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS), an aerospace and defense company, announced on Wednesday that it has taken steps to voluntarily delist from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange or TASE.

The delisting is expected to take effect three months following its request to delist on September 27. In the interim, the common stock will continue to trade on the TASE.

The delisting doesn't affect the company's continued listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol 'DRS' and all the shares trading on the TASE might be transferred to Nasdaq.

Currently, the shares of Leonardo DRS are trading at $16.69 up 1.71% on Nasdaq.

