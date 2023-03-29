Leonardo DRS Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Leonardo DRS Inc (Symbol: DRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $11.24, changing hands as low as $10.80 per share. Leonardo DRS Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DRS's low point in its 52 week range is $7.51 per share, with $16.6999 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.12.

