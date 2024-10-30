News & Insights

Leonardo DRS reports Q3 EPS 24c, consensus 19c

October 30, 2024 — 07:51 am EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $812M, consensus $775.45M. “We delivered strong third quarter results, highlighted by robust bookings, mid-teens organic revenue growth, increases to all of our key profit metrics and healthy free cash flow generation. Our strategy, execution focus and steadfast commitment to our customers are driving outcomes that continue to exceed our expectations,” said Bill Lynn, Chairman and CEO of Leonardo DRS (DRS).

