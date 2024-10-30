Leonardo DRS Q3 Profit Up, Above Estimates; Lifts Full-year Outlook Better Than View - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $57 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $47 million, or $0.18 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Leonardo DRS, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $64 million or $0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.5% to $812 million from $703 million last year.

Outlook:

For the full year, Leonardo DRS has raised its revenue outlook to $3.150 billion - $3.200 billion from $3.075 billion - $3.175 billion.

Adjusted EPS outlook has been increased to $0.88 - $0.91 from $0.82 - $0.88.

On average, 8 analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share on revenue of $3.14 billion for the year.

Leonardo DRS Q3 earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $57 Mln. vs. $47 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.21 vs. $0.18 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $812 Mln vs. $703 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.