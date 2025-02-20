Leonardo DRS, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $89 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $74 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Leonardo DRS, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $101 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $981 million from $926 million last year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $89 Mln. vs. $74 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $981 Mln vs. $926 Mln last year.

