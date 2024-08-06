Is Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Leonardo DRS, Inc. is one of 46 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Leonardo DRS, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DRS' full-year earnings has moved 5.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, DRS has returned 30.3% so far this year. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 1.5%. This means that Leonardo DRS, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL). The stock is up 16.3% year-to-date.

For Vertical Aerospace Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 24.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Leonardo DRS, Inc. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, so DRS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. This 22-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved -5.2% year to date.

Investors interested in the Aerospace sector may want to keep a close eye on Leonardo DRS, Inc. and Vertical Aerospace Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

