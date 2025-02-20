LEONARDO DRS Earnings Results: $DRS Reports Quarterly Earnings

LEONARDO DRS ($DRS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported earnings of $0.38 per share, beating estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $981,000,000, beating estimates of $951,600,355 by $29,399,645.

LEONARDO DRS Insider Trading Activity

LEONARDO DRS insiders have traded $DRS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DRS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM III LYNN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 90,000 shares for an estimated $3,119,400 .

. MICHAEL DIPPOLD (EVP and CFO) sold 25,880 shares for an estimated $881,990

MARK DORFMAN (EVP, GC and Secretary) sold 23,042 shares for an estimated $784,810

JOHN BAYLOUNY (EVP and COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,293 shares for an estimated $519,527 .

. PAMELA MORROW (SVP and Controller) sold 11,100 shares for an estimated $386,391

ERIC SALZMAN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,954 shares for an estimated $236,853 .

. SALLY WALLACE (EVP, Business Operations) sold 4,339 shares for an estimated $151,040

LEONARDO DRS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of LEONARDO DRS stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

