Leonardo DRS CEO William Lynn To Retire, John Baylouny To Succeed

(RTTNews) - Leonardo DRS, Inc. (DRS) Wednesday announced that William Lynn will retire as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer after fourteen years of leading the company.

The Board of Directors has unanimously named John Baylouny as President & Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board.

Additionally, the Board of Directors has unanimously elected Frances Fragos Townsend as Board Chair. All changes are effective January 1, 2026.

Bill Lynn was named CEO of Leonardo DRS in 2012 and, during his tenure, transformed the company into a modern, technology-driven organization.

"The company has undergone tremendous transformation under Bill's leadership and vision. The Board is deeply grateful to Bill for his immense impact on the business and wishes him well in retirement," said Fran Townsend, lead independent director. "The Board of Directors has a strong focus on succession planning, and John's election as our incoming President & CEO represents a seamless leadership transition."

