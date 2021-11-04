Leonardo confirms 2021 guidance despite Aerostructures woes

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI confirmed its full-year guidance despite difficulties for its Aerostructures business, which continues to bear the brunt of a very low level of orders from Boeing BA.N.

The state-controlled conglomerate on Thursday said the restructuring plan of the Aerostructures business was interrupted by the negative impact of the pandemic, adding it had put in place actions to improve efficiency in this area.

The division is now expected to break-even at the end of 2025, Leonardo said, adding however that these problems were partly compensated by healthy growth in its military businesses.

The group's earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) rose 22% year on year in the first nine months, reaching 607 million euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

