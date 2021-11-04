Companies
BA

Leonardo confirms 2021 guidance despite Aerostructures woes

Contributor
Francesca Landini Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo confirmed its full-year guidance despite difficulties for its Aerostructures business, which continues to bear the brunt of a very low level of orders from Boeing.

MILAN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italian aerospace and defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI confirmed its full-year guidance despite difficulties for its Aerostructures business, which continues to bear the brunt of a very low level of orders from Boeing BA.N.

The state-controlled conglomerate on Thursday said the restructuring plan of the Aerostructures business was interrupted by the negative impact of the pandemic, adding it had put in place actions to improve efficiency in this area.

The division is now expected to break-even at the end of 2025, Leonardo said, adding however that these problems were partly compensated by healthy growth in its military businesses.

The group's earnings before interest, tax and amortization (EBITA) rose 22% year on year in the first nine months, reaching 607 million euros, in line with analysts' expectations.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129437; Reuters Messaging: reutersitaly.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BA

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular