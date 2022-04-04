Leonardo chief says defence spending rise could add to growth estimates

Companies

GENOA, April 4 (Reuters) - A potential increase in military spending could add to growth estimates released last month by Italian defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI, Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo said on Monday.

"We already have a very important growth plan ... everything that arrives will come on top (of current estimates)", Profumo said when asked how a potential increase in military spending could change the group's estimates.

Speaking at the inauguration of the group's cybersecurity academy in Genoa, northern Italy, Profumo said the impact of a hike in defence spending would depend on what kind of defence programmes would get additional money.

Profumo said he expected NATO countries to ramp up military spending to reach 2% of economic output over time.

