Leonardo CEO to head European association of defence industries

Italian defence group Leonardo's Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo is set to become the head of the Aerospace and Defence Industries Association of Europe (ASD), he said on Wednesday.

Profumo, who has recently been re-appointed to his role at Leonardo, will replace Eric Trappier, CEO of France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA, at the association from September.

ASD, which represents over 3,000 companies, promotes the industry's interests in Europe on matters of policy and legislation, according to its website.

