Leonardo CEO spends 0.5 mln euros in company's shares - filing

Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo has spent 0.5 million euros to buy 100,000 company's shares, a filing from Italy's market watchdog showed on Thursday.

According to the filing, the transaction was executed on Wednesday, when the stock fell under the 5 euro threshold for the first time since end-March.

