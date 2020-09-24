Leonardo CEO spends 0.5 mln euros in company's shares - filing

MILAN, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Leonardo Chief Executive Alessandro Profumo has spent 0.5 million euros to buy 100,000 company's shares, a filing from Italy's market watchdog showed on Thursday.

According to the filing, the transaction was executed on Wednesday, when the stock fell under the 5 euro threshold for the first time since end-March.

(Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Elvira Pollina)

((francesca.landini@thomsonreuters.com;))

